PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Floodwater from Friday night’s storms was still inundating some streets in Philadelphia early Saturday morning. The water is receding, leaving behind some mud and debris and a messy morning commute.

Severe storms filled up the Delaware River Friday night, causing flooding in some spots.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe was on Delaware Avenue early Saturday morning in Old City. Floodwaters have receded and the roadway has reopened along Delaware Avenue, underneath Chestnut Street, but what has been left behind is a murky sediment from the river and the sewers.

It was a different story on Friday night, though. The Delaware River overflowed onto the street during the storms, and the floodwaters forced officials to close the roadways.

The worst of it happened around 9 p.m. Friday when the river crested.

Some people were forced to ditch their cars after attempting to drive through the water.

“The flooding from this storm, so that impacts the roads, our living on the street, day to day activities,” Kolby Eleazer, of New Jersey, said. “It’s a beautiful city, street, and just area. We want to maximize the most out of our living area, but this flooding all the time, you know, it’s a bad thing.”

The situation had some local businesses concerned.

“I heard on the radio on the way in just how high it was expected to crest, so being here so long it’s something that we constantly look at the river,” Maggie’s Waterfront Cafe manager Jason Murphy said. “So I wanted to take a look. I walked over. Very, very windy, very high, very fast and I certainly have never seen it this high.”

If you’re traveling in New Jersey, Route 30 is flooded out so use caution if you’re traveling.