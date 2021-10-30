PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Halloween weather in Philadelphia can provide as much a surprise as the costumes we see or the treats that are given out. Last year, Halloween was a chilly one with a sub-average high of 50 degrees and a near-freezing low of 34.

Thankfully, there was no rain or snow to dampen the spirits of thousands of spookily dressed children walking the neighborhoods in search of candy.

That hasn’t always been the case.

Just two years ago, Halloween 2019 was a soggy one with more than a half-inch of rain.

The wettest all Hallows Day was over 125 years ago in 1895 when 1.32 inches of rainfall led to a washout for the holiday.

What about snow? It’s rare, and always less than an inch. The record Halloween snow was four-tenths of an inch 96 years ago in 1925.

So, the big question remains … what about Halloween 2021?

Good news!

It looks dry and seasonal during the late afternoon and evening hours on Sunday. Skies will turn partly sunny, and the daily high will hover in the low 60’s with upper 50’s at trick-or-treat time between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

CBS Meteorologist Tammie Souza reports.