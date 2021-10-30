PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Breaking overnight, a man is dead and two other men are in the hospital after a triple shooting in Philadelphia. The incident happened at North 25th and Master Streets in the city’s Shardswood neighborhood.
All three men were shot several times.
Emergency crews rushed two of the victims to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and one to Temple University Hospital.
There's no word at this time on the condition of the two surviving victims.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.