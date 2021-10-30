PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dr. Ala Stanford, the woman who founded the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, will no longer be a candidate for the city’s next health commissioner. Dr. Stanford withdrew her name from consideration Friday night.

Below is the full statement from Dr. Stanford:

“I realized at our ribbon cutting that my presence within the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity (ASHE) in its infancy is integral. I remain committed to health and well-being of all the residents of the City of Philadelphia, particularly our most vulnerable. Philadelphia was named the number one city in the nation for vaccinating people of color, largely African American, of all urban areas in the United States and I attribute that largely to our work. The Mayor and Philadelphia City Council have pledged their support toward sustainability of our work as we share a common goal to promote health and prevent disease in our communities. I look forward to continued work with the Philadelphia Department of Health and continuing our service to the City of Philadelphia beyond COVID-19 through ASHE. We are just getting started. Thank you all for your support.”