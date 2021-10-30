MEDIA Pa. (CBS) — Mail-in ballot mistakes! As Election Day approaches, candidates and voters went to court in Delaware County Saturday night to argue at an emergency hearing that the integrity of the election might be in jeopardy.

Voters and candidates running for office in Delaware County are concerned the integrity of the election might be at stake after an error made by ElectionIQ, a third-party vendor, mailed incorrect ballots to more than 600 residents. ElectionIQ was hired by Delaware County.

The petition was filed on behalf of two Republican candidates that say the extent of the errors is unknown.

There are a variety of complaints. Some people still haven’t received their mail-in ballots and Election Day is in three days.

In addition, voters testifying at Saturday’s emergency hearing at the Court of Common Pleas say after going to the courthouse to rectify the mistake, they were told their votes had already been cast.

The mishap is a bipartisan issue and affects both Republican and Democratic voters.

“No one knows at this time what the extent of the problem is,” Jim Byrne, co-counsel for the plaintiffs, said. “What we do know that it’s grown from six persons to at least 600. And there’s at least 5,700 ballots that were mailed out beyond the statutory date when they were supposed to be mailed out.”

In the past, races in some small boroughs have come down to one or two votes, so as you can imagine this mishap is a major cause for concern.

Eyewitness News reached out to ElectionIQ for comment, but they haven’t responded as of Saturday night.