EWING, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities say they’ve arrested a New Jersey man for allegedly buying ghost gun kits at a Pennsylvania gun show and taking them to New Jersey with the intent to build and sell them. The press conference was streamed on CBSN Philly Friday morning.
“It’s important to know that these guns are unserialized and these guns are untraceable and far too often end up in the hands of criminals and people who could not pass a basic background check,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.
Meanwhile, New Jersey’s acting attorney general said the investigators obtained 13 handgun kits, 16 high capacity magazines, as well as a semi-automatic ghost assault rifle.
The suspect, William Pillus, and his girlfriend, Makenna Sweeney, face charges in the case.