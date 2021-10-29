PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — From the city to the shore, wind-driven rain pounded the region from the Friday afternoon into the night. In Philadelphia, the I-95 exit ramp to Columbus Boulevard is now closed due to flooding.

On Delaware Avenue, you can see just how high the water is. Police have the road closed off but vehicles are still attempting to make their way through, which is something that drivers are asked not to do.

Eyewitness News drove along the Delaware River from South Philadelphia to the Northeast, but along Callowhill and Delaware is the worst we’ve seen so far.

Cars are not in a good spot as water rushes into parking lots.

According to officials, reports of heavy flooding go from Delaware Avenue from Washington Avenue up to Lehigh Avenue.

Pennsylvania State Police have been notified and they have the I-95 exit at Washington Avenue closed at this time.

Earlier, CBS3 spoke with a business owner who called this out of the ordinary.

“I heard on the radio on the way in just how high it was expected to crest, so being here so long it’s something that we constantly look at the river. So I wanted to take a look. I walked over — very, very windy, very high, very fast and I certainly have never seen it this high,” said Maggie’s Waterfront Cafe manager Jason Murphy.

The city Department of Emergency Management sent an alert Friday afternoon warning people against parking their cars along Columbus Boulevard, which is low-lying and flood-prone.

The Delaware River water was extremely choppy Friday.

Earlier Friday, the river hit the moderate flooding stage at 9.3 feet. It is predicted to continue rising all evening and cresting at 10.3 feet around 7 p.m.

At that point, the Delaware River will be beyond the major flooding threshold.

It’s cold and wet out here, but that hasn’t stopped some people from jogging in the area. One couple has been taking it all in, just strolling up and down the waterfront.

The Ben Franklin Yacht is staying docked Friday night. Both parties have been canceled.

“It could be pouring. I’ll sit out here, I like it when it’s gray out, when it’s pouring so hard you can’t see across the street. But it is what it is. Just a little peace of mind,” Coatesville resident Lawrence Depte said.

The city says neighborhoods along the Delaware River — from South Philadelphia through Center City and up into Fishtown and Kensington — should also be on alert for possible basement flooding.

CBS3’s Alecia Reid and Jasmine Payote contributed to this report.