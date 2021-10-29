PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The threat for flooding and damage from high winds is intensifying at this Friday afternoon as the weather is picking up momentum.

The Delaware River water is extremely choppy. It’s currently at a decent level but it is expected to be at flood stage in the next few hours.

The city Department of Emergency Management sent an alert Friday afternoon warning people against parking their cars along Columbus Boulevard, which is low-lying and flood-prone.

Earlier Friday, the river hit the moderate flooding stage at 9.3 feet. It is predicted to continue rising all evening and cresting at 10.3 feet around 7 p.m.

At that point, the Delaware River will be beyond the major flooding threshold.

It’s cold and wet out here, but that hasn’t stopped some people from jogging in the area. One couple has been taking it all in, just strolling up and down the waterfront.

The Ben Franklin Yacht is staying docked Friday night. Both parties have been canceled.

“It could be pouring. I’ll sit out here, I like it when it’s gray out, when it’s pouring so hard you can’t see across the street. But it is what it is. Just a little peace of mind,” Coatesville resident Lawrence Depte said.

The city says neighborhoods along the Delaware River — from South Philadelphia through Center City and up into Fishtown and Kensington — should also be on alert for possible basement flooding.