PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Various coastal watches and warnings are in effect ahead of heavy rain expected for Friday evening. Those showers will intensify around 5 p.m.

Right now, there are coastal flood warnings for areas adjacent to Delaware Bay and Delaware River through Friday evening. Moderate to major flooding is expected, especially at high tide.

There is also a coastal flood watch for Jersey Shore beaches from noon until 8 p.m. Friday. A wind advisory is in effect for Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Sussex and Kent Counties from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Coastal Sussex and Cape May Counties have a high wind warning during the same time.

TIMELINE

Scattered showers will start moving in closer to rush hour Friday morning. Rain will pick up in coverage and intensity during the evening rush home. Tonight, in other words, will be a complete washout.

Expect one to two inches of rain coupled with winds gusting between 40 and 45 mph in the city, with winds in extreme South Jersey and Southern Delaware topping 50 mph.

Along the immediate coastline, winds may gust to 60 mph. Coastal flooding is anticipated and roads may be impassable at high tide on Friday afternoon in areas adjacent to the Delaware Bay and Delaware River from New Castle all the way to Trenton.

OUTLOOK



Heaviest rain pushes north overnight into Saturday. We will have a lingering shower or two Saturday and even Sunday morning, but not a wash out.

Saturday’s temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Looks dry and seasonable for Halloween night Sunday with a high of 63 degrees, then a cool dry stretch to start November. Monday’s high will be 62 degrees.

