PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Take Action Philly coalition will address the latest surge in gun violence and present solutions Friday morning. Speakers will include CHOP physician Dr. Ruth Abaya, as well as Erica Atwood, who is the senior director of the city’s Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice & Public Safety.
Other panelists include Alex Bowerman, a senior associate at Hogan Lovells, and Dr. John Rich, a professor of health management and policy at Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health.
Adam Garber, the executive director of CeaseFirePA, will moderate the event.
The briefing will take place at 9 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Take Action Philly panel discusses the latest surge in gun violence
- When: Friday, Oct. 29
- Time: 9 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
