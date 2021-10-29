New Jersey Man, Sree Aravapalli, Murdered After Being Followed Home From Parx Casino, Suspect Charged With Murder, Police Say

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A New Jersey man was murdered after visiting a Bucks County Casino. Police say 54-year old Sree Aravapalli was followed from Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania back to his home in Plainsboro, Mercer County, early Tuesday morning.
Officers say he was robbed and shot several times at his home.
"It's crazy," Sheeza Khan, Aravapalli's neighbor, said. "I mean, unbelievable. Like how can somebody follow him all the way, and come here and kill him in the night? It's so shocking."
Police have arrested 27-year-old Jekai Reid-John of Norristown.
Reid-Johns has been charged with first-degree murder.