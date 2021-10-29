PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will join officials from the Philadelphia International Airport, as well as regional and federal authorities, to give an update on the city’s role in ‘Operation Allies Welcome,’ the mission directed at accepting Afghan evacuees. Later this week, the airport will accept its 25,000th evacuee.
Gerardo Spero from the Department of Homeland Security will also speak. He is the TSA Federal Security Director of PHI, as well as the federal coordinator for Operation Allies.READ MORE: SEPTA, TWU Local 234 Reach Tentative Deal On New 2-Year Contract, Avoiding Strike
The following leaders will also be at the event:
- Mary Gay Scanlon, U.S. Representative;
- Chellie Cameron, Chief Executive Officer, Philadelphia International Airport;
- Adam Thiel, Director of Office of Emergency Management, City of Philadelphia;
- Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, Acting Health Commissioner, City of Philadelphia; and
- Keith Brune, Chief Operating Officer, Philadelphia International Airport.
The briefing will take place at 10:45 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, along with regional and federal officials, will give an update on ‘Operation Allies Welcome.’
- When: Friday, Oct. 29
- Time: 10:45 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Acting Attorney General Andrew Buck, Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro Announce Arrests In 'Ghost Gun' Bust