PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Halloween wasn’t the same in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but one year later, things are starting to get back to normal. Halloween lovers can go out in a safer manner to trick-or-treat this year.

Below are some events you can take your kids to trick-or-treat in the Philadelphia area:

Rittenhouse Row Halloween Celebration Returns

Rittenhouse

http://www.rittenhouserow.org

FREE

Date: Oct. 30 10 a.m. to 5 p.m

Businesses in the Rittenhouse section of Philadelphia will have plenty of treats and candy for kids to stock up Saturday. There’s also a photo booth located at 18th and Walnut, between Walnut and Rogue, to take some scary pictures!

Franklin Fright Weekends At The Franklin Institute

Logan Square

https://www.fi.edu/event/2021-10-30/franklin-fright-weekend

Franklin Fright is free with admission to the museum

Dates: Oct. 30, 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trick-or-treating is usually almost done outside in neighborhoods with kids going from door to door. But the Franklin Institute’s “Franklin Fright Weekends” has returned. Kids can trick-or-treat in the museum and also see some Halloween-inspired science shows.

Boo At The Zoo

West Philadelphia

https://philadelphiazoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo/

Tickets need to be purchased for Boo at the Zoo.

Dates: Oct. 29, 30, 31, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Philadelphia Zoo’s “Boo At The Zoo” will have three more appearances this fall until next season. Trick-or-treaters can come dressed in their favorite costume to enjoy seasonal decor, photo opportunities, and pick up candy from stations around the zoo.

Fall Fest & Spooky Saturday 2021 On East Passyunk Avenue

South Philadelphia

http://www.visiteastpassyunk.com/events/fall-fest-and-spooky-saturday-2021.php

FREE

Date: Oct. 30. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trick-or-treaters can flock to South Philadelphia Saturday for the Fall Fest & Spooky event. Kids can go trick-or-treating at businesses along Passyunk Avenue and 40 vendors will be in the area to shop from.

Halloween In Manayunk

Manayunk

http://manayunk.com/events/halloween-in-manayunk.html

FREE

Date: Oct. 30. Kid and pet costume parade from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Main Street trick-or-treating from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Over 25 businesses along Main Street in Manayunk will be open for trick-or-treaters on Saturday. Boutiques, bars and restaurants will also offer special promotions and seasonal specials.

Trick Or Treat Special On The West Chester Railroad

West Chester

https://www.wcrailroad.com

Tickets need to be purchased for this event.

Dates: Oct. 30, 31, Noon to 2 p.m.

Trick-or-treaters and parents can go on a Halloween train ride through Chester Creek Valley, and enjoy the region’s fall foliage. The train will make a stop at the Glen Mills Station, where passengers can explore the area and collect treats.