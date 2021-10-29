EWING, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck, along with Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro will announce arrests in an interstate firearms case Friday, focusing on “ghost guns.” Officials from the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice and the New Jersey State Police will also be at the announcement.
The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: New Jersey Acting Attorney General Andrew Buck, along with Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro will announce arrests in an interstate firearms case involving ghost guns.
- When: Friday, Oct. 29
- Time: 10 a.m.
