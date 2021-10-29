PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FDA is expected to give emergency use authorization Friday for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. An FDA panel approved the shots earlier this week.
Once the full agency grants authorization, Pfizer can start shipping a child version of the vaccine to sites across the country. But, the CDC still has to give the final OK before kids can actually receive their doses.
Dr. Anthony Fauci is stressing the importance of the vaccine for children.
The CDC’s advisory panel is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.