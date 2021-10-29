PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some of the newest Philadelphians are already in the Halloween spirit. Take a look at these photos from the NICU at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
PHOTOS: CHOP’s NICU Gets In Halloween Spirit
The newborns and infants there are already decked out in their costumes.READ MORE: SEPTA, TWU Local 234 Reach Tentative Deal On New 2-Year Contract, Avoiding Strike
They were dressed in all sorts of costumes including a football, mermaid, and even a Baby Yoda.READ MORE: WHAT'S IN THE DEAL? Breaking Down The Tentative Agreement Between SEPTA And Its Largest Union
Click here to view a gallery of the adorable costumes.MORE NEWS: School District Of Philadelphia Reassures Parents In-Person Learning To Stay In Place After SEPTA, Union Avoid Strike
Happy Halloween to everyone over at the CHOP NICU.