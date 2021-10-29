BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – An investigation is underway to allegations involving a teacher’s aide at a Bucks County high school. Bensalem police say these allegations involve actions with students at Bensalem High School.
Police say they are investigating a teacher's aide who is also a junior varsity basketball coach at the school.
The aide is being accused of inappropriate relationships with a number of students.
“The safety and well-being of our students is always our highest priority at Bensalem Township School District. We have been working closely with law enforcement regarding the matter,” the Bensalem School District said in a statement. “At the time of his hiring, all required background checks were clear. Because this is a personnel matter and an active investigation, we cannot comment at this time. Counseling services will be made available to all students who may wish to discuss this matter.”
The school has removed the person from his work and coaching duties, as well as all interactions with students.
He’s also been placed on leave.