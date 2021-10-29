ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — There is a concern for significant coastal flooding along the Jersey Shore. CBS3’s Matt Petrillo was in Atlantic City as they prepare for the storm to move through the region.

High tide in Atlantic City was around 4 p.m. and Friday marks the 9th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy hitting the region.

The Atlantic City Fire Department is now better equipped to handle storms.

Coastal flooding is a major concern down the shore. Here’s what we’re working on for @CBSPhilly starting at 4p pic.twitter.com/Q5g7swIfis — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) October 29, 2021

They have a five-ton military-grade truck called a “high water vehicle.” They are deployed in Atlantic City anytime there’s potential flooding.

“With Hurricane Sandy, we realize we need better and bigger equipment to be able to respond in emergencies and flood-prone areas,” Atlantic City Fire Department Chief Scott Evans.

If you see one of the vehicles in Atlantic City you might see Cpt. Robert Gragg behind the wheel and he took CBS3 for a ride.

It’s nothing like driving a car and Gragg says it’s “pretty large and cumbersome.”

He also calls the vehicle vital to water rescue.

“In one post-Sandy flood, I believe we did about 56 in a matter of six to seven hours. There was water up to the top of the tires,” Gragg said.

The fire department also has flat bottom boats and other resources to respond in when there are floodwaters.

The electric company for the area, Atlantic City Electric, is urging people to keep an eye out for any downed wires.

