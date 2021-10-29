PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Election Day is approaching, and it is important to know all the dates, times, and races so your vote counts. CBS3 has created a guide full of need-to-know information that will get you through Election Day no matter where you live.
CBS Philly and CBSN Philly will have the latest updates on Election Night. For quick race results right to your phone, click here to download the CBS Philly app.
PENNSYLVANIA
ELECTION DAY
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Find your polling place. Report election complaints here.
KEY LOCAL RACES
- Philadelphia District Attorney: Democrat Larry Krasner (incumbent) and Republican Chuck Peruto
- Justice of The Supreme Court: Democrat Maria McLaughlin (incumbent) and Republican Kevin Brobson
- Judge of the Superior Court: Democrat Timika Lane and Republican Megan Sullivan
- Ballot question 1: Decriminalizing marijuana
NEW JERSEY
ELECTION DAY
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Find your polling place. Report election complaints here.
DATES
November 1 at 3 p.m.: Deadline to apply for a Vote by Mail ballot in person at your County Clerk’s office.
KEY LOCAL RACES
- Governor: Democrat Phil Murphy (incumbent) and Jack Ciattarelli (R)
- Lieutenant Governor: Democrat Sheila Oliver (incumbent), Diane Allen (R), Heather Warburton (Green), and Eveline Brownstein (L)
- State Senate District 1: Mike Testa, Jr. (incumbent) and Yolanda Balicki
- State Senate District 2: Vincent Mazzeo and Vincent Polistina (incumbent)