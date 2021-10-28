PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf will join members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and environmental advocates to announce efforts to address environmental justice in low-income communities and communities of color that are adversely impacted by environmental issues and accompanying health problems. The announcement is expected to be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: Gov. Tom Wolf, Lawmakers to Announce Actions to Prioritize Environmental Justice
- When: Thursday, Oct. 28
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly
