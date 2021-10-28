PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The prosecution may rest its case Thursday in the corruption trial of labor leader John Dougherty and city councilmember Bobby Henon. Eyewitness News was there Thursday morning as Dougherty walked into federal court.
On Wednesday, a judge sent the jury home early. He said he needed to work out some quote snags between the attorneys.
The trial continued as normal on Thursday.
Prosecutors say Doughtery continued to pay Henon for a Local 98 job after his election and in exchange, Henon allowed Doughtery to control his vote.
Both men deny the charges.