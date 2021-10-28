PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After several students have died by gun violence, Philadelphia schools announced what it’s doing to keep students safe.

The School District of Philadelphia is stepping up safety measures around school corridors in the wake of rising gun violence in Philadelphia. Superintendent Dr. William Hite joined school safety chief Kevin Bethel to discuss a number of approaches to try and decrease the number of crimes happening near and around school corridors.

The district will be working in collaboration with the Philadelphia Police Department to increase patrols at the start and end of the school day.

The collaboration will target schools in high-risk neighborhoods.

“While we’ve always worked to have our schools be safe havens for our students and staff, it’s become increasingly clear that additional efforts are necessary to make the streets around our schools safer,” Hite said.

“We collectively created safety zones around 25 of our schools. Those 25 safety zones represent about 38 schools so I won’t get into the deployment that is there the Philadelphia Police Department but have activated that strategy starting Monday,” Bethel said.

School safety officers will also be working with anti-violence community organizations to introduce the Safe Path Program, where they will be training community members to help protect students in and around school zones.

CBS3 will have more on the district’s layered safety approach on Eyewitness News beginning at 4 p.m.