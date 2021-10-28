PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Communities across the tri-state area are concerned about flooding after heavy rains earlier this week. The Delaware River will crest around 8 a.m. Thursday and is expected to bring more street flooding to parts of Bucks County.
Parts of Yardley are already blocked off as the Delaware River starts to spill over its banks. Police have set up near North Delaware Avenue and River Road in Lower Makefield Township.
Officials are also watching the river in upper Bucks County and parts of Trenton.
There is also a coastal flood advisory from noon until 6 p.m. Thursday.
The day’s weather will be mostly quiet. Brief high pressure offers sunshine and pleasant conditions with clouds increasing late.
Friday turns unsettled again as a broad cut off low moves into the region. The storm moves in Friday afternoon and evening, prompting rain, some of it heavy. Friday nights storm could lead to areas of flash flooding.
Lingering showers are possible early Saturday before we dry out for Halloween on Sunday.