Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Signs Executive Order To Address Environmental Justice In Low-Income Communities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf came to Philadelphia to sign an executive order for environmental justice in Pennsylvania on Thursday. He says it will address environmental racism in low-income communities.
“The commonwealth of Pennsylvania contains a promise, it’s clear,” Wolf said. “Pennsylvanians, our environment, is for each and every one of us, for all of us. The Environmental Rights Amendment declares people of the Commonwealth have a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of natural, scenic, historic, and aesthetic values of the environment.”
The governor was joined by members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus.