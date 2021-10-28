(CBS Boston) — Playing the matchup game can net a fantasy owner plenty of points if they pick the right player in the right week. It can also lead to losses, since many of the best scorers produce regardless of the opponent and aren’t available on the waiver wire regardless. Kirk Cousins has been fairly steady this season, putting up at least 26 points in four of his six games. And he’s done it against decent defenses.

He’ll get another chance in Week 8, when the Minnesota Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys defense is middle of the pack, giving up yards and points, in part, because opposing defenses struggle to contain their offense. If this Sunday’s matchup turns into a shootout, expect Cousins to pile up the points. He has the offensive weapons to be a fantasy winner.

CBSSports.com’s Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings Sr. have broken down the Week 8 matchups and come up with their best options for you this week. The full list of players is below. To hear their reasoning, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast. For more fantasy advice, head over to the CBSSports.com fantasy football section, where the guys have weekly posts each week breaking down the latest news and analysis.

Stream your local NFL On CBS game live on Paramount+.

Jamey’s Starts

QB: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys (Start of the Week), Projected Points: 20.8 (22.5 PPR)

RB: Damien Harris, New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 9.6 (12.2 PPR)

RB: Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears, Projected Points: 9.6 (11.7 PPR)

RB: Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team @ Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 8.6 (11.3 PPR)

WR: Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars @ Seattle Seahawks, Projected Points: 8.8 (14.2 PPR)

WR: Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns, Projected Points: 7.4 (11.5 PPR)

Dave’s Starts

QB: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 19.2 (20.3 PPR)

RB: Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 8.0 (10.1 PPR)

RB: Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles @ Detroit Lions, Projected Points: 5.4 (9.3 PPR)

WR: Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans, Projected Points: 8.6 (13.7 PPR)

TE: Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams @ Houston Texans, Projected Points: 5.8 (9.7 PPR)

Heath’s Starts

QB: Daniel Jones, New York Giants @ Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 19.4 (20.2 PPR)

RB: Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 9.0 (11.8 PPR)

RB: Michael Carter, New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Projected Points: 6.4 (9.5 PPR)

WR: Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 10.6 (15.1 PPR)

TE: Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots, Projected Points: 5.8 (9.6 PPR)

Jamey’s Sits

RB: Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 7.2 (22.1 PPR)

RB: Mike Davis, Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 4.6 (8.0 PPR)

WR: Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 6.4 (12.1 PPR)

WR Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 4.8 (9.3 PPR)

WR: Odell Beckham, Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 4.2 (8.3 PPR)

Dave’s Sits

QB: Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 15.8 (16.2 PPR)

RB: Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Projected Points: 7.2 (9.2 PPR)

RB: Devontae Booker, New York Giants @ Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 7.8 (10.5 PPR)

WR: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Jets, Projected Points: 7.0 (12.9 PPR)

WR: Tyler Locket, Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Projected Points: 8.8 (14.7 PPR)

Heath’s Sits

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 13.4 (14.1 PPR)

RB: Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos vs. Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 7.4 (9.7 PPR)

RB: Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos vs. Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 7.0 (9.9 PPR)

WR: Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 7.2 (12.2 PPR)

WR: Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 7.8 (13.3 PPR)