WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Five people are injured after a crash involving two tour buses on U.S. 30 in Winslow Township, according to officials. The crash happened around 6:07 a.m. east of Route 143 and Spring Garden Road.
Chopper 3 was over the area as emergency crews examined the damage. The buses are part of New Jersey Transit.READ MORE: Mother Of Four Shot Inside Southwest Philadelphia Home, Police Say
Officials said one person was airlifted to a local hospital, while another was take by emergency crews. Three others were treated at the scene.
All lanes are currently closed for the crash, but detours are in place.