PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials will provide an update on anti-violence efforts underway across the city. The press conference will be at 1 p.m. and streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: Philadelphia officials will provide an update on anti-violence efforts underway citywide
- Who: Mayor Jim Kenney, Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety Senior Director Erica Atwood, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Deputy Commissioner for Operations Joel Dales, Deputy Commissioner for Investigations Benjamin Naish
- When: Wednesday, Oct. 27
- Time: 1 p.m.
