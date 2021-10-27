CBSN PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA and its largest union are continuing their talks on a deal that would prevent a massive strike set to begin Monday. CBS3 has confirmed TWU Local 234 and SEPTA met Wednesday face-to-face contract meetings.

Those meetings started at 10:30 a.m. Both sides said salaries, safety, maternity leave, and pandemic bonus payments are still under discussion.

SEPTA described the talks as “good faith negotiation.”

Last Sunday, the union voted to authorize a strike if no deal is reached by midnight Oct. 31. A strike could affect not only commuters but thousands of students. The School District of Philadelphia said it is working on a strike plan and hopes to release it by Thursday.

SEPTA has released a guide in the event of a service interruption, for everything you need to know click here.