PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA and its largest union are continuing their talks on a deal that would prevent a massive strike set to begin Monday. CBS3 has confirmed TWU Local 234 and SEPTA met Wednesday face-to-face contract meetings.
Those meetings started at 10:30 a.m. Both sides said salaries, safety, maternity leave, and pandemic bonus payments are still under discussion.
SEPTA described the talks as "good faith negotiation."
Last Sunday, the union voted to authorize a strike if no deal is reached by midnight Oct. 31. A strike could affect not only commuters but thousands of students. The School District of Philadelphia said it is working on a strike plan and hopes to release it by Thursday.
SEPTA has released a guide in the event of a service interruption, for everything you need to know click here.