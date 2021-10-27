PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The deadly shooting in East Oak Lane — and another shooting involving a Philadelphia police officer — will be top of mind during the city’s anti-violence news conference Wednesday. The news conference is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m.

Eyewitness News is expecting to hear more about the investigation into the Philadelphia police officer who was shot in Overbrook Tuesday afternoon. The officer is currently in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police responded to a call at a home in Overbrook just after 3 p.m. Once inside, investigators say the officers were immediately confronted by a 31-year-old man armed with a hammer and a pickax.

Police say the officers ordered the man to drop the weapons but he didn’t listen.

Eyewitness News has been told one officer used his taser but investigators say the man fell down then got right back up and rushed the officers. He allegedly hit one of the officers in the head knocking him to the ground.

Investigators say officers were then forced to open fire on the suspect during that exchange of gunfire a 35-year-old police officer was struck in the right leg by a bullet.

The suspect was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police believe he may have had mental health issues.

“The person who was shot was on top of the officer with a pickaxe and a hammer, so you hate to see any loss of life, but these officers were in grave danger and did what they had to do based on their training,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Investigators will be reviewing body camera footage as the investigation progresses. The police commissioner says they will better be able to tell who shot the officer during the exchange of gunfire at the scene.