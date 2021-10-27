PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old is dead after Philadelphia police say he was shot more than 10 times while come home from work with his twin sister. The shooting happened in the 200 block of East Fariston Drive, which is in the Oak Lane neighborhood.

The department said officers responded to the shooting around 11 p.m. Investigators wrapped up working the scene around 4 a.m.

The victim’s sister told investigators the two left work at a nearby McDonald’s around 10 p.m. and took a Lyft home. When they got out of the car, they were met with gunfire.

The sister escaped into the home, but the victim did not.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3 this does not appear to be a random shooting.

“Due to the fact that this 16 year old was hit multiple times over 10 times in his head, his chest, his back, it appears he was clearly the intended target due to the fact he was struck so many times by gunfire,” he said.

Authorities said there were no fights or issues at work before the victim came home. Investigators found a semi-automatic gun at the scene, and they are reviewing surveillance videos from nearby homes.

