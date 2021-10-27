LOS ANGELES (CBS) — A federal judge has ordered the Los Angeles County sheriff and fire chief to answer questions about photos of the Kobe Bryant crash scene. Pictures leaked out after the helicopter crash killed the basketball star, his daughter, and seven others in January of 2020.
Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, is suing the county over those photos.
Vanessa Bryant claims they were shared by sheriffs and fire officials in settings irrelevant to the investigation, including a bar.
Lawyers for the county are asking the court to compel Vanessa Bryant to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to prove her claim the leaked photos caused emotional distress.