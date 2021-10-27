PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The federal jury hearing testimony in the bribery and corruption trial of Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty and Councilmember Bobby Henon has been sent home after a judge to the jury attorneys on the case “hit a snag” Wednesday. Testimony in the case has concluded for the day.
The judge says attorneys are working out if the government will rest its case on Thursday.
