CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bobby Henon, John Dougherty, Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The federal jury hearing testimony in the bribery and corruption trial of Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty and Councilmember Bobby Henon has been sent home after a judge to the jury attorneys on the case “hit a snag” Wednesday. Testimony in the case has concluded for the day.

The judge says attorneys are working out if the government will rest its case on Thursday.

Stay with Eyewitness News for this developing story.