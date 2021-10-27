PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Halloween wasn’t the same in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but one year later, things are starting to get back to normal. Halloween lovers can go out in a safer manner to trick-or-treat this year.
Below are some events you can take your kids to trick-or-treat in the Philadelphia area:READ MORE: Phil Murphy Holds Double-Digit Lead Over Challenger Jack Ciattarelli In New Jersey Governor Race, Poll Shows
Rittenhouse Row Halloween Celebration Returns
Rittenhouse
http://www.rittenhouserow.org
FREE
Date: Oct. 30 10 a.m. to 5 p.m
Businesses in the Rittenhouse section of Philadelphia will have plenty of treats and candy for kids to stock up Saturday. There’s also a photo booth located at 18th and Walnut, between Walnut and Rogue, to take some scary pictures!
Franklin Fright Weekends At The Franklin Institute
Logan Square
https://www.fi.edu/event/2021-10-30/franklin-fright-weekend
Franklin Fright is free with admission to the museum
Dates: Oct. 30, 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Trick-or-treating is usually almost done outside in neighborhoods with kids going from door to door. But the Franklin Institute’s “Franklin Fright Weekends” has returned. Kids can trick-or-treat in the museum and also see some Halloween-inspired science shows.
Boo At The Zoo
West Philadelphia
https://philadelphiazoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo/
Tickets need to be purchased for Boo at the Zoo.
Dates: Oct. 29, 30, 31, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Ahjaon Jackson Shot, Killed While Coming Home From Work With Twin Sister, Philadelphia Police Say
The Philadelphia Zoo’s “Boo At The Zoo” will have three more appearances this fall until next season. Trick-or-treaters can come dressed in their favorite costume to enjoy seasonal decor, photo opportunities, and pick up candy from stations around the zoo.
Fall Fest & Spooky Saturday 2021 On East Passyunk Avenue
South Philadelphia
http://www.visiteastpassyunk.com/events/fall-fest-and-spooky-saturday-2021.php
FREE
Date: Oct. 30. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Trick-or-treaters can flock to South Philadelphia Saturday for the Fall Fest & Spooky event. Kids can go trick-or-treating at businesses along Passyunk Avenue and 40 vendors will be in the area to shop from.
Halloween In Manayunk
Manayunk
http://manayunk.com/events/halloween-in-manayunk.html
FREE
Date: Oct. 30. Kid and pet costume parade from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Main Street trick-or-treating from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Over 25 businesses along Main Street in Manayunk will be open for trick-or-treaters on Saturday. Boutiques, bars and restaurants will also offer special promotions and seasonal specials.
Trick Or Treat Special On The West Chester Railroad
West Chester
https://www.wcrailroad.com
Tickets need to be purchased for this event.
Dates: Oct. 30, 31, Noon to 2 p.m.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police Searching For Shafeeq Lewis, Accused Of Fatally Shooting 13-Year-Old Boy On Way To School
Trick-or-treaters and parents can go on a Halloween train ride through Chester Creek Valley, and enjoy the region’s fall foliage. The train will make a stop at the Glen Mills Station, where passengers can explore the area and collect treats.