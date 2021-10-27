PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters continue to battle hot spots after a massive fire at a commercial building in Pennsauken, New Jersey. The remaining work is causing lane closures on RT 130.

All southbound lanes and a single northbound lane are closed. The detour is between Marlton Pike and RT 38.

Mass 4 Alarm Fire 🔥 erupted in #PennsaukenTwp overnight at the US Auto Auction building on South Crescent Blvd is affecting traffic on RT-130. All SB lanes are CLOSED and detoured between Marlton Pike & RT-38, while one lane is blocked NB. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/aZ6cO1nYMu — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) October 27, 2021

Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 6600 block of Crescent Boulevard around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the burning business is US Auto Auction. The Pennsauken Fire Chief told Eyewitness News four businesses operate out of the entire building.

“Upon arrival, due to the construction and age of the building and its occupancy, we went to extra alarms. Multiple water supply issues, we had several explosions in the building due to cars being stored in the building,” Chief Joseph Palumbo told CBS3.

There is no word yet on what may have started the fire. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

