PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old is dead after Philadelphia police say he was shot more than 10 times while coming home from work with his twin sister. The shooting happened in the 200 block of East Fariston Drive, which is in the East Oak Lane neighborhood.

The department said officers responded to the shooting around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators wrapped up working the scene around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim, Ahjaon Jackson, and his twin sister left work at a nearby McDonald’s around 10 p.m. and took a Lyft home. When they got out of the car, they were met with gunfire.

“Gunshots and ambulances,” neighbor Conrad Lowkey said describing the scene. “I knew something had happened, I wasn’t quite sure.”

Police said at least 15 shots were fired. The sister escaped into the home, but the victim did not.

“Some young ladies came outside they began to scream and cry and holler, and we saw a young man laying in the grass,” Pastor Robert Fuller told CBS3.

The pastor lives just two doors down and described Jackson as a “nice young man.”

“Every now and then I would see him coming and going to work,” he said.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3 this does not appear to be a random shooting.

“Due to the fact that this 16-year-old was hit multiple times over 10 times in his head, his chest, his back, it appears he was clearly the intended target due to the fact he was struck so many times by gunfire,” he said.

Authorities said there were no fights or issues at work before the victim came home. Investigators found a semi-automatic gun at the scene, and they are reviewing surveillance videos from nearby homes.

Now the community is in outrage at another senseless shooting in the city.

“A 16-year-old boy got killed for what?” Keenan Hudson, a community activist, wondered.

Philadelphia police said they are searching for three gunmen.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey contributed to this report.