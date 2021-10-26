PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Eagles player Zach Ertz may be playing for the Arizona Cardinals, but his legacy of helping communities in need lives on in Philadelphia. The groundbreaking for the Ertz Family Foundation House of Hope took place in North Philadelphia Tuesday.
The site is at 1300 Hunting Park Avenue and it's now one step closer to becoming the House of Hope.
The goal of the project is to remodel and expand the building into a safe haven that will provide enrichment programs and social services for those in need.
“Kids need help at night, they need a safe place to go, they need food, all those things. We kind of, Zach and Julie, chatted and came up with an idea to raise money to help Pastor Rob make this huge difference in North Philadelphia,” Lisa Ertz said.
She currently lives in Philadelphia and has no plans to leave anytime soon.