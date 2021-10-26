WEATHER ALERTFlash Flood Warnings Across Tri-State Area As Nor'easter Dumps 2 to 3 Inches On Region
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Numerous traffic issues are hitting the Philadelphia area Tuesday morning as commuters navigate wet roads. There are currently four significant incidents in the region.

Crews are working on a single-car crash on the Schuylkill eastbound ramp near the Blue Route in Montgomery County. The car went off the roadway and into a ditch. Lanes are restricted.

Also in Montgomery County, a multi-vehicle crash has an intersection partially blocked. Police and a two truck are at RT-63 westbound and RT-292 for that accident.

 

In New Jersey, a jackknifed tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike is blocking two southbound lanes. Those delays are between Burlington-Mt. Holly Road and RT-73. Injuries are reported.

 

All lanes on RT-30 eastbound in Pennsauken Township are closed and detoured. This is near Baird Boulevard.

Drivers should take precautions when driving in the rain.