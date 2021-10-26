PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Numerous traffic issues are hitting the Philadelphia area Tuesday morning as commuters navigate wet roads. There are currently four significant incidents in the region.

Crews are working on a single-car crash on the Schuylkill eastbound ramp near the Blue Route in Montgomery County. The car went off the roadway and into a ditch. Lanes are restricted.

Crash involving a vehicle veering off the roadway and into a ditch is causing lane restrictions on the Schuylkill EB ramp at the Blue Route in #Montco. Fire crews and emergency vehicles are on scene. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/h0mEfvTgFH — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) October 26, 2021

Also in Montgomery County, a multi-vehicle crash has an intersection partially blocked. Police and a two truck are at RT-63 westbound and RT-292 for that accident.

Multi-vehicle crash on RT-63 WB at RT-292 in #Montco partially blocks the intersection. Police and tow are on scene. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/HE3IbtAl29 — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) October 26, 2021

In New Jersey, a jackknifed tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike is blocking two southbound lanes. Those delays are between Burlington-Mt. Holly Road and RT-73. Injuries are reported.

Crash with injuries involving a jackknife tractor trailer on the NJ Turnpike SB between Burlington-Mt Holly Rd and RT-73 blocks two right lanes. Expect delays following that incident. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) October 26, 2021

All lanes on RT-30 eastbound in Pennsauken Township are closed and detoured. This is near Baird Boulevard.

UPDATE: WB is now clear, but RT-30 (Admiral Wilson Blvd) EB remains CLOSED and detoured for an accident between Baird Blvd and Airport Circle in #Camden. This could cause significant delays as the morning rush approaches. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/Kf8TuAOY8U — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) October 26, 2021

Drivers should take precautions when driving in the rain.