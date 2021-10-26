WEATHER ALERTFlooding In Philadelphia Area As Nor’easter Dumps Rain On Region
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer has been shot in the city’s Overbrook section. The shooting happened on the 5700 block of Overbrook Avenue, just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

CBS3 has learned the officer was shot in the leg. A police source says the officer is in stable condition.

There is currently a large police presence at the scene. However, police have not said what led up to the shooting.

This is in the area of Samuel Gompers School, behind Saint Joe’s University.

Students tell CBS3 they heard several shots.

“It was five, six-ish, maybe, in a cluster,” a student said.

No St. Joe’s students were injured, but an alert was sent to all members of the SJU community.

So far investigators are not saying if a suspect is under arrest.

The officer has been taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where Mayor Jim Kenney is also en route.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this story.