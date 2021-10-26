PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An alleged attack on Philadelphia police officers left one officer shot and in the hospital and a suspect dead, according to police. It happened Monday afternoon on Overbrook Avenue near Saint Joseph’s University campus.

The officer is now in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, showing a flurry of officers on the ground.

Police say the suspect had a hammer and pickaxe and walked toward police just after 3 p.m. Monday. Police say officers used a taser and the suspect fell to the ground before getting up and charging at police.

A scuffle then ensued.

That’s when an officer opened fire and hit the suspect, and also hit the officer in the leg. The suspect has died.

The officer was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where a source says he is listed in stable condition.

“During this attack, the male officer who had discharged his officer’s, is struck in the head with one of the weapons, knocking him to the ground,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “While the officer was on the ground, the offender then mounted the officer, sitting on top of him, and struck him repeatedly with one or both of the weapons. At this point, we know that officers drew their service weapons and fired multiple shots at the male, striking him and ending the attack.”

The Philadelphia mayor, police commissioner and the president of the city’s police union are all at the medical center.

The incident happened in the area of Samuel Gompers School, behind Saint Joe’s University.

Students tell CBS3 they heard several shots.

“It was five, six-ish, maybe, in a cluster,” a student said.

No St. Joe’s students were injured, but an alert was sent to all members of the SJU community.