PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that left an 8-year-old boy dead in Strawberry Mansion Monday. Police released two images of the wanted man Tuesday night.
Police say 8-year-old Ja-Kha House was struck and killed by a white Buick Enclave speeding down 33rd and Huntingdon Streets.
Surveillance video captured people screaming to call 911 and rushing to help after police say he was hit by a car just after 4 p.m. Monday.
The boy was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he later died.
About four hours after the deadly hit-and-run, police found the wanted vehicle in the 4000 block of Balwynne Park Road, but no driver. On Tuesday, authorities said they saw two men run from the damaged vehicle.
If you recognize the suspect or have any information, you are asked to call police.