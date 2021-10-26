FORDS, N.J. (CBS) — Governor Phil Murphy will have a storm update Tuesday morning as the Nor’easter pushes through the area. Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and New Jersey Board of Public Utilities President Joseph Fiordaliso will also speak.
The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials will provide a storm update.
- When: Tuesday, Oct. 26
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above
