PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re trying to vote in Pennsylvania on Nov. 2, Tuesday is the deadline to request the mail-in ballot. Philadelphia Election Commissioners were at Shepard Recreation Center Tuesday afternoon encouraging people to vote.
The deadline is 5 p.m.READ MORE: 13-Year-Old Leienna Cuevas Found, Reunited With Her Family, Philadelphia Police Say
“You have until 5 p.m. to turn your application in. Not 5:01, not 5:02 – 5 o’clock sharp,” Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir said at the event.READ MORE: Wife Accused Of Dismembering Husband's Body, Collecting Social Security Benefits For Years After He Died In Their Pennsylvania Home
The Board of Elections must receive completed ballots no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is one week from Tuesday.MORE NEWS: 8-Year-Old Ja-Kha House Killed In Strawberry Mansion Hit-And-Run, Police Say
There are 16 secured drop boxes available in the city. To request a mail-in ballot, click here.