PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 8-year-old boy was fatally struck in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood Monday afternoon. Surveillance video captured people screaming to call 911 and rushing to help after police say he was hit by a car just after 4 p.m. Monday.

On Tuesday, police identified the victim as 8-year-old Ja-Kha House.

“Everybody was trying to help the little boy and the mother because she was hysterical,” Carol Green, a neighbor, said.

Neighbors say video shows the driver of a white SUV speeding down 33rd and Huntingdon Streets before hitting the boy. Police say he was thrown across the street.

“It was crazy,” Green said. “It was crazy. The car didn’t stop. It kept on going. It just kept on going.”

The boy was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he later died.

About four hours after the deadly hit-and-run, police found the wanted vehicle in the 4000 block of Balwynne Park Road, but no driver. On Tuesday, authorities said they saw two men run from the damaged vehicle.

“Some of the witnesses said the vehicle appeared to have at least one or more bullet holes in the front windshield,” Small said Monday night.

The community is heartbroken by the tragic news.

“One thing I know about this neighborhood is that everybody looks out for the kids so for something to happen like that is real sad,” one man said.

Police are still searching for the driver.