UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Eyewitness News is pressing SEPTA officials for what they’re doing to protect riders, especially women, following two recent attacks — one where a woman was raped on a train in Upper Darby and another assaulted at a transportation center. Women CBS3 talked to say they worry about their safety and often won’t take SEPTA if they are alone, especially at night.

SEPTA officials are not shying away from a recent stretch of disturbing safety headlines.

While transit leaders note overall the number of these crimes is low, they acknowledge even one is too many and are prioritizing additional resources to try to prevent future crimes, including hiring more SEPTA police officers.

“We have at least 30 positions open right now that we are trying to fill,” SEPTA Director of Media Relations Andrew Busch said.

And unarmed security guards.

“Right now, they’re at stations only so we’re going to see if we can expand that to have them on trains,” Busch said.

SEPTA also says they’ll be staffing a virtual patrol of retired law enforcement officers to monitor security cameras and increasing efforts to help those suffering from mental illness and addiction — a frequent root cause.

“We’re going from seven specialists up to 64,” Busch said.

“This whole SEPTA system is filled with people who are homeless, people who are addicted to drugs,” a SEPTA rider said.

Women who rely on SEPTA know its risks.

“I have pepper spray in my backpack,” rider Rachel Greenlee said. “I don’t go on the subway at night by myself.”

“I have emergency contacts on speed dial right away, I try to keep my phone as close to me as possible,” one woman said.

And that safety isn’t guaranteed.

“I try to watch, make sure nobody is going to attack me or jump up with a gun,” SEPTA rider Christine Dayse said. “Anything can happen to anybody.”

SEPTA also encourages anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it to officials either by calling 911 or using SEPTA’s Transit Watch app to text with dispatchers.