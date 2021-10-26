WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Brookhaven woman has been charged in the abuse of three toddlers. The suspect is 36-year-old Victoria Aronson.
Police say the youngsters were in her care at the Malvern School in Westtown Township.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Officer In Stable Condition After Shot In Overbrook, Police Source Says
Authorities say the victims were between the ages of 14 and 16 months old, and the abuse occurred in late September.
The complaints occurred between September 29-30, 2021 and involved three victims between the ages of fourteen and sixteen months.READ MORE: 'They Want Me Dead': Nearly Dozen Philadelphia Families Fearing For Lives After Cooperating In Criminal Investigations
Aronson is accused of slamming one child onto a wooden changing table, slamming another onto the floor, while yelling and telling the children to “shut the [expletive] up,” according to the DA’s office.
In another instance, a witnesss told authorities she saw Aronson hold a child in a headlock, causing the baby to hit its head on the door.MORE NEWS: Civil Rights Lawsuit Filed Against Wilmington Police Officer Samuel Waters Accusing Excessive Force, Using N-Word
“Parents place enormous trust in the people who care for their children, and when that is broken, it has lasting effects on families and the community. The defendant’s callous treatment of three toddlers was abusive and criminal, and my office will seek justice for the victims. People who work with children have a legal and moral responsibility to report any abuse and we will hold those accountable for failing to protect any children,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.