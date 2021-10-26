BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Four Willingboro, New Jersey, residents were charged in connection to an early October deadly double shooting in a Burlington Township Walmart parking lot.

Authorities announced charges against 19-year-old Kayhree Simmons, 19-year-old Jayviyohn Earley, 20-year-old Kweli McCants, and 19-year-old Azza Kamnaksh on Tuesday.

The double shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 7 in the parking lot of the Walmart located on Mount Holly Road in Burlington Township.

Prosecutors say 44-year-old Dione Williams Sr. and his son, 17-year-old Albert Williams, were both shot and rushed to the hospital, where Albert died from his wounds.

According to authorities, the investigation found the six individuals planned a meeting in the Walmart parking lot. An argument ensued, according to authorities, and then gunfire.

Simmons has been charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and related charges.

Earley has also been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. Prosecutors say Earley was previously charged on Oct. 13 with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug offense related to the shooting.

McCants has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and hindering. He was previously charged with possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine and possession of a controlled dangerous substance related to the incident on Oct. 14.

Kamnaksh is charged with hindering and obstruction and previously was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug offense related to the incident.

Simmons, Earley, and McCants are being held in Burlington County Jail, while Kamnaksh is in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Prosecutors say Earley was detained pending trial after a hearing in Superior Court on Tuesday. The other three defendants are awaiting their detention hearings.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.