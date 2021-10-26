PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 7-year-old boy was fatally struck in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood Monday afternoon. Surveillance video captured people screaming to call 911 and rushing to help a 7-year-old boy after police say he was hit by a car just after 4 p.m. Monday.

“Everybody was trying to help the little boy and the mother because she was hysterical,” Carol Green, a neighbor, said.

Neighbors say video shows the driver of a white SUV speeding down 33rd and Huntingdon Streets before hitting the boy. Police say he was thrown across the street.

“It was crazy,” Green said. “It was crazy. The car didn’t stop. It kept on going. It just kept on going.”

The boy was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he later died.

“The 7-year-old boy who was tragically killed in this hit-and-run just lived a half a block from this location,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

About four hours after the deadly hit-and-run, police found the wanted vehicle in the 4000 block of Balwynne Park Road, but no driver.

“Some of the witnesses said the vehicle appeared to have at least one or more bullet holes in the front windshield,” Small said.

The community is heartbroken by the tragic news.

“One thing I know about this neighborhood is that everybody looks out for the kids so for something to happen like that is real sad,” one man said.

Police are still searching for the driver.