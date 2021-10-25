PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — While it’s tough to watch Zach Ertz play for the Cardinals, you can’t help but be happy he was traded to a team that is dominating this season with a 7-0 record. Ertz recorded the longest touchdown catch of his nine-year career and made NFL history in his first game with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Ertz ran 47-yards to the end zone to put an exclamation point on the Cardinal’s 31-5 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

With a wide grin, Ertz said joining the NFL’s hottest team is quite a thrill.

“I’ve never seen so much green grass in the middle of the field,” Ertz said. “That’s going to happen when you have DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green on the outside and a quarterback like Kyler [Murray].”

He also became the first player in NFL history to have a touchdown catch in back-to-back games in a season for two different teams.

Headed to Canton. @ZERTZ_86 became the first player in NFL history to have a TD catch in back-to-back games in a season for two different teams. The game ball and his gloves are headed to the @ProFootballHOF. pic.twitter.com/8pyGjdUovS — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 25, 2021

It should be no surprise to Eagles, or Cardinals, fans that Ertz is already making a big impact on his new team. Ertz was one of four players to receive a game ball following the win.

🗣 That's a good job handling our business. Coach Kingsbury gave out game balls to Zach Ertz, Markus Golden, J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/3qNiWpaCTO — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 25, 2021

“Great team win, man. Let’s get our minds right for Thursday, we gotta dominate these boys. Let’s go family on three,” Ertz said.

The Cardinals host the Green Bay Packers in a Thursday Night Football showdown this week.

