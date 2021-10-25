PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Millions of children in the United States could be eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week. An FDA panel meets on Tuesday to consider recommending emergency use authorization for children ages 5 to 11.

Final clearance won’t come until next week from the CDC, but if federal regulators give the green light for the pediatric vaccine, 28 million younger children would be eligible.

Pfizer is already packing, ready and waiting, to ship its COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11, if it’s cleared.

Younger children would get two shots, a third of the normal dose three weeks apart.

A recommendation is expected Tuesday from an FDA advisory committee.

Kayle Becker is eager to get her 9-year-old child vaccinated.

“We’re looking forward to the day that he is so we can have a matching set of protected kids,” Becker said.

Studies show Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine is nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID, with the benefits outweighing the risks of the most serious side effects — including myocarditis. It’s a rare heart condition that’s been linked to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in young men.

The inflammation usually subsides on its own in a matter of days.

“That data looked good as to the efficacy and safety,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

If the pediatric vaccine is cleared by the FDA and CDC, younger children will be able to get shots in a variety of locations, including doctors’ offices and schools.

“Vaccinating children will be really important for us to be able to return to normal life as we know it,” Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Larry Kociolek said.

Moderna says its half-dose vaccine showed a strong immune response in children ages 6 to 11. The company plans to submit data to regulators soon.

If the Pfizer vaccine is given the green light next week, doctors say the first children to get it could be fully vaccinated and protected in time for the holiday season.