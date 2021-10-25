PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The clock is now ticking for SEPTA to strike a deal with its largest union. A unanimous vote Sunday approved a SEPTA worker strike if there is no agreement within the next seven days.

“I need SEPTA, so my reaction is ‘What? Don’t do that, please don’t.’ Come on y’all, we need y’all,” one rider told CBS3.

SEPTA employees authorized a strike if negotiations with the transit system don’t take a turn towards compromise. Bus operator Carl Scott said workers don’t want to strike but have to take a stand.

“I think I screamed the longest saying yes,” Scott said, adding, “You have to stand for something, or people would just take it away from you.”

Scott is one of 1,100 transport workers union members who showed up at the sheet metal workers union hall in South Philadelphia. Their vote shows SEPTA how serious they are about walking off the job when their contract ends at midnight on Oct. 31st.

“It is happening often,” union president Willie Brown said. “In 2016. I think we had one in 2014, maybe 2009. I mean it happens, but the question should be ‘why do we have to strike?'”

Workers are asking for raises, compensation for the families of employees who died from COVID-19, maternity leave and safety for workers. Some rider are understanding of the workers’ concerns.

“I think it’s a good thing I don’t think the workers are as appreciated as they should be,” rider James Morrison said.

The union, TWU Local 234, is SEPTA’s largest labor union with about 5,000 members. The union and SEPTA have been in negotiations since July.

The last time a strike happened was in 2016. Some commuters are fearful raises for them will roll over to riders.

“We’re the ones that are getting the shaft because we’re the ones that got to put out more money for the trans passes, for the key cards, you know,” one rider said.

The strike would impact bus, subway, and trolley services, but regional rail and suburban buses will run as normal.

A SEPTA spokesperson said in a statement “discussions will continue this week, and we are hopeful that an agreement can be reached without any service disruptions for riders.”

Eyewitness News reporters Wakisha Bailey and Jasmine Payoute contributed to this story.